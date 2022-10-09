Letter to the editor: James Brown is a dangerous choice

James Brown is a dangerous choice for the Montana Supreme Court. He has spent most of his career as a lobbyist, not as a lawyer. In one case where he actually did practice law, Brown fought to do away with Montana’s campaign finance limits and allow unlimited and anonymous political contributions through dark money PACs.

Brown actually said that he doesn’t believe there is such a thing as too much money in politics. He is wrong.

Because of people like Brown, special interests and corporations can make unlimited and hidden contributions in every election. Their money drowns out the voices of everyday Montanans who cannot possibly match them dollar for dollar. We are deluged with slick TV ads and mailers from organizations with vague, patriotic-sounding names that try to scare you or convince you they share your values. They do not. You can thank James Brown and his dark money friends for that.

The Montana Supreme Court protects our dearly held rights under the Montana Constitution (i.e. public land access, privacy, and a clean and healthful environment) from those who want to do away with them for their own benefit. If Brown is elected, we can’t count on him to protect our rights and uphold the Constitution. He will side with his dark money friends every time, and we can kiss Montana as we know it good-bye.

Please do not give your vote to a lobbyist who will vote for the big guys and against our interests, every time.

Karen Jarussi

Billings