Letter to the editor: James Brown is GOP's ace in the hole

Well, Paul Cartwright certainly hit the nail on the head as did our wise owl in Whitefish with his Mack truck and scooter analogy. However, neither named the elephant in the room. Pun intended.

Our mostly male, mostly white, mostly Republican Legislature really wants a new state constitution and James Brown is their ace in the hole. But what the Montana GOP truly wants is to have the government make a woman's health decisions and end her right to privacy.

Dorothy Bradley and Marc Racicot have been touring and touting our 50-year-old still relevant state Constitution. I was lucky enough to hear them at a Gary Buchanan event. Both were eloquent, smart and preached civility. Just a guess, but I don't think either of them will be voting for Mr. Brown.

Sandra Schiavon

Billings