Letter to the editor: James Brown is not qualified

The latest falsehood propagated by dark money supporting Jim Brown for the Supreme Court is that Justice Gustafson acted improperly in joining a unanimous ruling of the Montana Supreme Court.

The Montana Legislature, contrary to court rules, tried to subpoena the emails of a judicial branch employee. But the subpoenas were not served on the employee, were taken without notice and no procedure was used to screen emails to prevent disclosure of private medical or employment information. The employee rightfully went to court to have the illegal subpoena quashed and the stolen emails returned. The Montana Supreme Court unanimously held the stealing of emails to be illegal.

The dark money claims are false and a political ploy. I know this because I was counsel for the employee who went to court. Even worse, the very same lies and insinuations advanced by Jim Brown were rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court months ago. This means the issue has been decided by the highest court in the land, now recycled for wholly political reasons. Judge Gustafson was one of seven judges in Montana whose decision was upheld by nine U.S. Supreme Court Justices. Not one single judge anywhere found the slightest bit of truth to the rehashed claims now made by the Brown campaign.

Do not be misled. These claims are a pathetic attempt to mislead by falsehood and insinuation. Cast your vote based on qualifications and experience. Jim Brown is not qualified. Justice Gustafson is.

Randy Cox,

Missoula