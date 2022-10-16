Letter to the editor: James Brown is the change we need

Candidates for the Montana Supreme Court are elected to uphold the Montana Constitution. Partisan politics aren’t supposed to be involved. Yet in looking at Ingrid Gustafson’s donors, one sees the likes of those who supported Joe Biden and Jon Tester. If these donors don’t shout partisan politics then Webster’s definition of partisan is wrong.

Ingrid Gustafson's "F" rating, by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for failing to protect Montana small businesses, wasn't exactly an honor. This is significant since the state wide cumulation of small businesses makes them our largest employer. Can you imagine an “F” rating?

A recent criminal decision written by Gustafson has been critiqued by Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice as running "over the statutes without discussing their specific requirements, and then legislates its own preferable restitution process that requires what is impossible under the statutes." It was never the intent of the Montana Constitution to allow the Judicial Branch to legislate from the bench. A Montana Supreme Court Justice wishing to write legislation needs to run for the legislature.

Obviously it is time for change. The true Constitutional candidate on this ticket, James Brown, is committed to following the Constitution, the law as written, and to never legislate from the bench. James Brown has spent his entire legal career fighting for the economic generators of Montana, Montana’s small businesses — your employers. James Brown, a fourth generation Montanan, protects our Second Amendment Rights and always stands with law enforcement. James Brown…the change we need.

TJ Smith

Billings