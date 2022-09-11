Letter to the Editor: James Brown is the conservative choice for Supreme Court

The only way we can project our core values forward is through our elected representatives. One of the most important political races in this state is for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court, the most overturned court in the country — incumbent Ingrid Gustafson vs James Brown. Jim is the clear conservative choice. I have personally known Jim Brown for 10 years. He is a 4th generation Montanan and practicing attorney in Montana for 17 years, representing farmers, ranchers and small businesses around the state, i.e. he is a “grass roots” Montanan. Jim stands for those foundational values our country and state were built on, a constitutionalist who believes in the law as it was written and not a convenient interpretation. He is also a strong defender of the Second Amendment and law enforcement.