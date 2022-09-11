Letter to the Editor: James Brown is the conservative choice for Supreme Court

The only way we can project our core values forward is through our elected representatives. One of the most important political races in this state is for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court, the most overturned court in the country — incumbent Ingrid Gustafson vs James Brown. Jim is the clear conservative choice. I have personally known Jim Brown for 10 years. He is a 4th generation Montanan and practicing attorney in Montana for 17 years, representing farmers, ranchers and small businesses around the state, i.e. he is a “grass roots” Montanan. Jim stands for those foundational values our country and state were built on, a constitutionalist who believes in the law as it was written and not a convenient interpretation. He is also a strong defender of the Second Amendment and law enforcement.
Jim is the sitting chairman of the PSC; he oversees our energy policy, manages 31 people and a $5 million budget. His background gives him both the micro and macro vision necessary to serve all Montanans.
People are also reading…
In the 2020-2021 Montana Chamber of Commerce review of the Montana Supreme Court, James Brown's opponent, Justice Gustafson, received a score of 48 out of 100. This means that on business matters that affect everyday Montanans, she failed the citizens of the state, those she was elected to protect. When I was in school, that was a score of "F."
Please join me in supporting and voting for James Brown for Justice of the Montana Supreme Court.
Doug Tapper
Helena