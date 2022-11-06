Letter to the editor: James Brown underestimates Montanans

Trust in the Montanans' intellect is lacking in Brown’s advertising and support. Start with Brown forgetting the legal cannons of ethics requiring disclosure of contrary authority. That is best exemplified by Brown’s suggestion that Ingrid Gustafson is liberal because Gov. Bullock appointed her to state Supreme Court. Brown omits that Republican Judy Martz appointed Gustafson to the District Court bench where she heard over 15,000 cases.

A lower form of attempting to diminish Justice Gustafson is found in the former legislator from Winifred twice mentioning Ingrid is “blond.” Was he calling on sexist males who denigrate women as “dumb blonds”? A step higher, but equally lacking in substance, is the former Cascade County judge who thought having support from plaintiff’s attorneys was a clear indicator Justice Gustafson was liberal.

Let me get this right; attorneys who rectify wrongs against society are not to be admired, and their endorsements not to be respected? Attorneys who call out lies of Exxon about CO2 causing global warming or of Marlboro about cigarettes causing cancer are not to be respected?

Better to trust values of Chamber of Commerce that would have you ignore record profits of Exxon, Shell, etc. as each raid your pocket book, and blame gas prices on President Biden. Troubling too is if Brown is of the same persuasion as one of his supporters. Brown fails to understand the function of Supreme Courts is to check the constitutionality of laws passed by the Legislature, not ignore the constitution and “only settle disputes within laws.”

John Bowenhollow

Helena