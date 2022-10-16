Letter to the editor: James Brown will protect citizens

The left must be extremely worried about losing one of their most reliable votes on the Montana Supreme Court. The letters to the editor and guest opinion Sunday, Oct. 9, Billings Gazette (the weekend before absentee ballots will be mailed) were almost all against James Brown. Three letters called him dangerous, a threat and showing blatant partisanship, and another letter praised his opponent. Only one letter supported Mr. Brown.

The guest opinion made him sound unqualified and a purveyor of "dark money." The funding from the left is never dark money. Really?

The huge amount of money that trial lawyers have donated to activist candidates over many years, has helped shape the Montana Supreme Court into one of the most activist, overturned state supreme courts in the United States.

Mr. Brown's opponent received an F rating from the Montana Chamber of Commerce while he has successfully represented numerous business interests, including many in agriculture. Do you want someone supporting Montana jobs?

Mr. Brown's opponent recently joined in a decision that overturned a defendant's conviction of sexual abuse of a minor, even though an officer discovered clear evidence of the crime on the defendant's own phone.

Are you concerned about safety in Montana?

When the legislature passes reasonable bills on voting rights and the protection of life, district judges and the Supreme Court have stopped these laws.

Mr. Brown will protect citizens freedom by interpreting the law, not by creating new law from the bench.

Please vote for liberty. Vote Brown.

Scot Miller

Billings