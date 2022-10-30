Letter to the editor: James Brown will support conservative values

Ingrid Gustafson seems to be the epitome of false claims. Her website says, “Throughout my judicial career, I have handled nearly 20,000 cases. I understand the gravity of judicial decisions and the significant impact those decisions have on people. I do not take this responsibility and trust placed in me by voters lightly.”

Yet, she has earned an F from the Montana Family Foundation and the Montana Chamber of Commerce. These are the only two organizations in Montana that rate our state Supreme Court justices. She has clearly shown that she is anti-business, pro-criminal, and anti-law enforcement. Her voting record reflects her concern for supporting the Montana Trial Lawyers Association – a major backer of her campaign. The Montana Trial Lawyers Association supports liberal justices who can be trusted to rule in favor of their cases.

Ingrid Gustafson was appointed to the Supreme Court by former Gov. Steve Bullock. Supreme Court justice candidates do not have to declare a party affiliation but if they did, Ingrid Gustafson would certainly be affiliated with the Democratic Party and their ideologies.

She and the other liberal justices on the court have shown no issue with legislating from the bench — such as overturning efforts by the Montana legislature to enact voter integrity legislation.

James Brown has shown that he will support conservative values and defend both our state and U.S. Constitution. The records of both candidates speak loudly about how they will vote on Supreme Court cases. I will be voting for James Brown.

JoAnna Oblander

Shepherd