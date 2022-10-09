Letter to the editor: James Browns' blatant partisanship

Last week we received a paid political flyer for James Brown, candidate for the Montana Supreme Court. The front of the flyer was pretty typical — photo of the candidate, three bullet points of what he would do if elected and the obligatory request to vote for him.

However, the flip side was beyond inappropriate. Centered at the top of the flyer were endorsements from elected partisan politicians. What? Supreme Court justices are non-partisan. In Montana, by law, judicial elections are non-partisan. Reading further on the flyer, I took note of the following: Paid for by the Montana Republican State Central Committee, Derek Skees Treasurer. Again, What?

How is it that the Montana Republican party is paying for ads for a Supreme Court justice in a non-partisan race? That sounds to me like “buying” a candidate. Are we back living in the days of the Copper Kings? Perhaps this blatant partisanship is meant to distract from Brown's complete lack of qualifications? He has no judicial experience and minimal legal experience.

Ingrid Gustafson has nearly 20 years judicial experience, 14 years as a District Court judge and applies the law as written in the Montana State Constitution and established precedent. She is endorsed by law enforcement officials, attorneys, teachers, sportsmen and Montanans across the state, unlike her opponent who is endorsed by a political party and individuals who call our Constitution “a socialist rag.” Join me in voting for a respected, experienced non-partisan judge, Ingrid Gustafson.

Ione Young

Billings