Letter to the editor: James Reavis is a beacon of hope

In a world marred by corrupt, predatory, practices of political, business, education, healthcare and social special interest groups, James Reavis stands as a beacon of hope for those who refuse to succumb to these dark entities that bomb the senses of decent, honest Montanans just trying to survive.

His positive perspectives of family, freedom, rights of all Americans, defense of our institutions and sense of right and wrong will serve you well if you support him. Upon meeting him it is evident he is a man of conscience who many seek to find in a dark, greedy and selfish world.

James speaks his mind and is unafraid to battle the evil that dark money politics is in our world and is a detriment of our families and society. As an independent Billings native that that has traveled, I have not been particularly political but feel strongly the need to write this letter because I realize it is the right thing to do. Be a defender of democracy and those who have sacrificed for it. Your voting decisions form the future of yours and your children. Please join me in voting for James Reavis for Montana HD50.