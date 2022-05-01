Letter to the editor: James Reavis will do the right thing

As one of Montana's Democratic state Representatives, I am excited to endorse James Reavis for House District 50. There are only a few people I know who truly exemplify public service. James Reavis is one of them.

After graduating from University of Montana and passing the bar, James could have easily gone on to work for a fancy law firm making lots of money defending large corporations. Instead, he chose to become a public defender, representing low-income Montanans from City Court all the way up to the Montana Supreme Court. James could have "dialed it in" as an attorney, doing adequate work just to collect a paycheck. Instead he has built a statewide reputation of tenaciously fighting for the rights and human dignity of people who the system would rather treat as a case or a number.

Many candidates for elected office know how to "talk the talk" — James walks the walk. He has fought and won landmark cases defending the rights of the mentally ill at the Montana Supreme Court. When COVID hit, James stuck his neck out and advocated for basic health protections for Montanans stuck in state institutions. It wasn't the popular stance at the time, but he did it because it was the right thing to do.

And that's exactly who we need in the Montana Legislature: people who do the right thing, even when it's neither easy nor popular. That's why I'm asking Billings voters to join me in supporting James Reavis for House District 50.

Danny Tenenbaum

House District 95, Missoula

