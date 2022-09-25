Letter to the editor: James Reavis will serve with honor, responsibility

I write in praise of James Reavis, candidate for Montana House District 50.

I did not know James until he knocked on my door to introduce himself and to ask if I had any concerns to share with him. He was kind, not pushy, intelligent, and interested in what I had to say.

I donated to his campaign, and within the week I received a hand-written thank-you note.

I put a sign in my yard for the primary. His supporters removed the sign after the primary, and then reinstalled it for the general election. Thoughtful.

James came by again to ask if I have any further concerns to share, not to ask for money nor to push his own agenda.

I have received three thank-you letters for supporting him.

I can unequivocally recommend voting for James, who will represent District 50 with honor, responsibility, concern for his constituents, and support for the truth and for the rule of law.

James represents the good that Montana represents. He does the right thing, not the convenient thing. Please give him your support.

"The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion," Paul Coelho

"BE the change," Gandhi

Kristeen M. Keup

Billings