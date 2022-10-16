 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: James Reavis will support public education

James Reavis is a product of Montana’s wonderful educational programs. James went to law school at the University of Montana where his passion for freedom grew. After graduation, he went to work defending our constitutional liberties. As a public school teacher in Montana, public education is extremely important to me.

The Montana Constitution guarantees the right of every child to a good public education. James Reavis will defend that right and stop our tax dollars from being used to fund private, for-profit schools. Our future is all of our students. We need all students to have access to quality public education and public funding to be used in the way that it was originally designed. With that being said, I support James Reavis.

Olivia Bedford

Billings

