Rankin would be devastated

In accordance with section 7a of the Communication Merit Badge, I am writing an opinion piece to my local newspaper. I have been away in Vermont for several months. When I tell people I am from Montana, I am met with some awe, and the stereotypical question of “Do you ride a horse to school?”

I tried my best to export the traditional Montanan behavior; a firm handshake, a look in the eye, and an unwavering belief that someone’s business is their own.

When I returned home, I was disappointed to find that members of our state’s government had wholly abandoned these tenets of traditional Montanan life. With limp wrist, and avoidant eyes, the state Legislature pursued an agenda that has forced the government into the business and bedrooms of countless families.

It was my civic understanding that all citizens of Montana are equal under the law, that they had their rights to find “safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways” under our Constitution. Yet, this last session has grossly trampled on these inalienable rights, and has swelled in size to oppress Montanans across the state.

I tell the people of Vermont that Montana sent a woman to Congress in 1916 for a reason. We don’t care who you marry, what gender you are, or what you call yourself, so long as you are able to pull your weight. Our representatives have hardly been representative. If Jeannette Rankin saw what is happening here, she’d be devastated.

Aden Michael

Red Lodge

Sirens are too piercing

I was sitting outside with my folks and my dog last Friday June, 9, and there were some fire trucks which went by our house. My dog, who is a retired guide dog, started howling which is actually not very common for these sorts of service animals. The siren was so piercing that not only did it make her howl but it hurt my ears because I am totally blind. It seems as though BFD has changed its sirens.

I have a big problem with the sirens being changed. The problem I have is that the sirens are way too piercing and a different siren needs to be chosen that isn’t so high in the pitch range. I have taken a moment to look up the BFD online and they only have phone numbers and not a place for Billings residents to contact them, which is also another pet peeve of mine. We should be able to contact them online or any way we feel is feasible. So what do I want to see come out of this? Well, our fire department needs to re-evaluate what sirens they are using and think about what it may sound like to dogs and even some people like myself who have sensitive ears. I just feel that re-evaluation is the right thing to do.

Scott Berry

Billings

Classified docs very important

I spent almost 30 years in the military, a majority of which was in positions that included responsibility for classified information, up to and including top secret and higher involving nuclear weapons, war plans, and intelligence information garnered from satellites. I cannot imagine leaving the service with some of that information and storing it in my bathroom, my ballroom (if I had one), my garage, or elsewhere in my home.

Too many of the politicians and citizens who are forgiving have no idea of the potential impact of the content of such documents. Most of them have never been responsible for similar information. If you want to get a sense of the magnitude of the violations of our politicians who took home such “souvenirs,” I suggest you talk to someone who dealt with this kind of material like former military communicators, intelligence staff members, or dealt with special (nuclear) weapons or Foreign Service Officers who worked in our embassies. Too much of the verbiage on this subject is like a person from Mississippi explaining how to deal with Montana wildfires.

Tom Russell, Captain, U.S. Navy (retired)

Missoula

Trump’s followers are lemmings

Donald Trump is back on the scene big time. He has been indicted for his collecting classified U.S. government info.

We are also in this process treated to his usual vitriolic attacks upon those who might benefit from his conviction under these charges.

It is becoming wearisome to be flooded once again with his barrage usual falsehoods and blather rather than to admit to mistakes or miscues. The most sickening part of it all is hearing from his “base” spout off in defense of this corrupt, lying, greedy, unapologetic fraud. These followers are behaving like a bunch of lemmings. Do they not wish to face the truth about this pathetic example of humanity?

It seems that a culture has been created and that those who belong to it are totally blind to Trump’s history of corruption and cheating and legal wrangling. it is hard to believe that he has escaped criminal charges before now.

Those politicians who must share the field with him must have strong stomachs to be able to restrain themselves from laying out to their constituents what craziness it is to follow such a power hungry and self centered jerk.

George Sorensen

Billings

Hats off to Jon Tester

Our family has hiked and fished the streams and lakes of the Beartooth Mountains for more than 100 years. The flood of June 12, 2022, destroyed trails, campgrounds, roads and cabins. Elk and Island lakes are gone. Of course we are working with the Forest Service to rebuild the land we love.

Hats off to Sen. Jon Tester for somehow getting emergency funding through this divided Congress to help pay for this effort. The press, whether paper or internet, daily emphasize the differences between our elected officials and often ignore the important work that they get done through compromise. Bravo Senator.

David Fratt Cunningham

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Last Best Place, keeping it

For over 100 centuries America was a beautiful best place, people managed the land to meet their needs and sustain the lands’ productivity.

Then people wanted more from the land. In four centuries forests were cut, domestic plants and animals replaced the natural, over 30 million buffalo were killed, the short grass prairie was plowed, the dust bowl followed, water reservoirs allowed cities where it was too dry for cities.

America was no longer a beautiful best place.

Some wanted the land’s natural beauty restored. Direction for HOW and WHAT was written into the Montana Constitution in 1972.

Today we Montanans call this “The Last Best Place” because of two unique circumstance present in our state. No. 1, the natural beauty of mountains, plains, forests, waters, plants and wild animals. No. 2, the respect and relationship many citizens have with nature.

This “Last Best Place” is now threatened by two big factors:

Exploitation of natural resources by self-serving economics.

Citizen indifference to nature’s beauty and resources.

Montana society and economy is becoming more concerned about growing and developing with greater indifference toward sustaining this beautiful “PLACE.”

Working together and with our Constitution, we can sustain this “Last Best Place.”

Jerry Covault

Missoula

Pride, heartbreak in the Held case

As a therapist registered with the Climate Psychology Alliance of North America, I am filled with pride and heartbreak at Held v. Montana proceedings. Sixteen youth plaintiffs are taking Montana’s Constitution to task for upholding a clean and healthful environment. We can all identify the markers of the accelerating climate crisis in Montana: drought, increased temperatures and heat waves, low snowpack, and more extreme weather, and longer wildfire seasons.

The changing environment causes economic hardship, for everyone from farmers to fishing guides. At the end of May, when the wildfire smoke from Canada made its eerie arrival in Missoula, I found myself sitting across from clients who burst into tears at the early onset of bad air. I have come to anticipate paralyzing anxiety, debilitating heartbreak, and uncompromising despair at the state of the climate youth face. They sense they are being defrauded of a future, one with direct implications to the fossil fuel industry. I admire their vulnerability, composure, and sense of humor on the stand. Their stories are rich and touch all of us who live and play in this sublime state. I encourage you to stand with these plaintiffs.

Sarah Aronson

Missoula

Noise pollution is a problem

After nine years in my apartment it was brought to my attention that we have a little known and enforced law called noise pollution. Everything that has wheels from the corner of Division Street by the Catholic school onto Broadwater Avenue, 24/7, I get the pleasure of hearing trucks and cars take off like speed demons at a deafening level.

Of course emergency vehicles are exempt. The particular stretch from Broadwater down to Fifth is a magnet for those fueled by testosterone with the mindset that they are immortal. Maybe I am showing my age, but not that old and decrepit.

But constantly having to hear them roaring and screeching by at decibels off the charts is nerve wracking. I did call the police department and the officer I spoke with asked the laughable: did I get any tag numbers? Ah, no, sir, not when they’re all a blur.

Yes, there are more pressing issues, but why is our city condoning this one? I’ve spoken with the mayor, traffic control to no avail. All that was said is my location doesn’t have the statistics or fatalities etc., that would curb the problem. Some of our tax dollars or slush fund to come up with something concrete and tangible to slow there roll.

Jennie M. Bodine

Billings

Montana AG’s argument is silly

I used to think I should not toss drink cans out my car window. My mother, and others, taught me that we all should do our part by not littering. Now, thanks to our state attorney’s arguments in Held v. State of Montana, I understand how silly that thinking was.

Montana’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is so miniscule on the global scale that we need not bother to reduce them. Now we can all toss our cans. None of us is big enough to make a difference.

Dick Walton

Billings

State does whatever NWE wants

The construction of the Laurel power plant was halted because Judge Moses ruled the Department of Environmental Quality needed a more thorough environmental assessment. What should actually be done is an environmental impact statement.

The state of Montana actively promotes the burning of fossil fuels, the main cause of climate change which we see evidence of every day. NorthWestern Energy conveys the message that if we want to keep the lights on we need to allow them to do what they want, where they want, and when they want, and our state government backs them up.

Reliability is a wonderful thing as long as it doesn’t pollute the air so badly that people can’t breathe when they go outside. When it comes to affordability, you can bet your bottom dollar the plant will be paid for with a rate increase to residential customers, but not business customers.

Some believe that groups who are suing should cover the cost of litigation as well as delays in construction. The truth is that our Legislature is clogging up the court system by passing laws that are unconstitutional.

Shouldn’t a company have to obtain required zoning changes before construction, not after? Take a look at what Colorado is doing, they will not be burning coal past 2030 and they expect to receive $1.8 billion in grant money for renewables.

If we as Montana citizens do no change this narrative, future generations will pay the price in unconscionable and unfathomable ways.

Barbara A. S. Emineth

Laurel

Shameful saying no to hungry kids

Seriously? Gov. Gianforte is turning away $10 million of taxpayer money that would feed hungry children in Montana because it would be too much of an “administrative burden?” It is a disgrace that Montana is making national news for this incredibly selfish decision.

I can’t help but wonder how the Department of Public Health and Human Services staff members feel about this top-down decision? As a former director of that department, I can say that DPHHS staff work in some of the hardest jobs in state government. They stay in their jobs because they know their work matters. They stay to help thousands of Montanans in need of help, and my experience was that they always figured out how to get things done. I would wager that if the staff were queried, they would be more than willing to undertake some additional tasks in order to put food in the bellies of children suffering from hunger. How tragic that Gov. Gianforte and his top administrators are saying “no” to feeding hungry kids. It is shameful that avoiding administrative requirements carries more weight than helping our children to grow and thrive.

Joan Miles

Helena

Is this another ‘Silent Spring’?

When profit and power are more important than the future well-being of our environment … when those in power either don’t know, don’t understand or refuse to believe what scientists are warning us about, the environment of our Earth, the future of our species is in question.

As Albert Einstein is often quoted as having said: “If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would only have four years of life left.”

Now a relatively new lineup of insecticides, neonicotinoids, is killing the bees and other pollinators. The name is shortened to “neonics” and is manufactured and sold widely by Bayer. Yes, the aspirin company. This line of bug-killing chemicals doesn’t just kill undesirable bugs. It kills everything. Have you noticed how few bees there were on the dandelions this spring? Have you seen a bumblebee lately?

The Montana youth suing the state to end outdated fossil fuel policies understand; we must begin now insisting that our political and industrial leaders start listening to the likes of Einstein. If they can’t listen and understand, we have to fire them. The future of our species depends on it.

Galen McKibben

Helena