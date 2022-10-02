 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Jennifer Merecki will be a strong advocate

I am writing to express my support for Jennifer Merecki in House District 48. Jennifer is a hard worker and will be a voice in Helena for the people she represents.

Jennifer will be a strong advocate for veterans, health care, women's rights, and for our children. Jennifer will be a voice for affordable housing, lowering prescription drug prices, protecting our public lands, and responsible gun ownership.

I have visited with and knocked on doors in my neighborhood for Jennifer Merecki and have found that people in House District 48 want to have people in Helena that are willing to listen to them and take their concerns to the Legislature.

Jennifer Merecki will be that voice and I encourage voters in House District 48 to cast your vote for her.

Dustan Toth

