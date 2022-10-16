Letter to the editor: Jennifer Merecki will fight for our rights

Many Americans like to criticize the conservative policies of countries overseas, so why wouldn’t we do that here? The recent Dobbs decision took rights away from American women. It is rare for our Supreme Court to take rights away, but the conservative justices have done it, aided by the Republicans who put them there. When one right is taken, can others be far behind?

Republicans have claimed for a long time that Roe was settled and they wouldn’t mess with it, but as soon as they had the opportunity, they did. We need to elect people who will protect and expand our rights, people like Jennifer Merecki. She’s not going to cower to wealthy interest groups or hyper-partisans.

She’s not a wealthy out-of-stater looking to expand her power and bank account. Jennifer has been living in Billings for about two decades and has a history of working in health care administration. She’s also a small-business owner focused on helping people achieve better health outcomes. She understands the importance of fighting for our rights. Jennifer is exactly the sort of person we need in Montana’s legislature and why I plan to vote for her in House District 48. I encourage others to do the same.

Shane Noble

Billings