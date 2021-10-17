Letter to the editor: Jennifer Owen will be good for Heights

Elections for Billings City Council are coming up and I encourage Heights residents in Ward 2 to vote for Jennifer Owen to represent us. I have raised my family and own a business in the Heights. We need local leaders with a vision for our community; a vision that goes beyond just raising taxes all the time. I want to see the Heights grow and I want some of the same amenities that are available in other parts of Billings. Jennifer is a passionate advocate for the Heights and knows how to get things done. I know she will fight for the Heights and encourage investment in our neighborhoods. She is true to her word and has the kind of experience and passion that can bring real change to how City Council operates.