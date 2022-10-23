Letter to the editor: Jodee Etchart has true compassion

My wife and I have been a friends with Jodee and her family for over 10 years. What a blessing. It's been a great pleasure and we're looking forward to many more.

Time and again, I've seen in Jodee true compassion. Her genuine care for others is pleasantly obvious and I think that her humble demeanor adds to her beautiful personality.

I'm really happy that Jodee is running for HD 48. I've noticed that our values are very similar and also common among Montanans. Jodee has defined her priorities in her campaign and we fully support her. It's a comforting thought and joyful hope — when I imagine Jodee being elected to represent us. This person who has a strong work ethic. This person who will continue to be selfless in her actions and endeavors. Plain and simply — "people helping people."