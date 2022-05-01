Letter to the editor: John Felton exemplifies leadership

True leaders understand that knowledge is most powerful when shared. John demonstrated his intent to educate and inform our community by spending time with organizations, the media, and individuals to answer numerous questions, offer expert guidance, and to simply listen. As our county health officer, John had to make tough decisions. He did so (and still does) with sensitivity and respect, while keeping the health and safety of our community as the top priority. John is keenly aware of risk management, and often would advise community members on this topic when weighing the pros and cons of the decisions all needed to make for their organizations. He frequently said that when navigating through an unprecedented pandemic, “there are no good options, only the least bad options.” Yet through all of this, John and his team at RiverStone Health led by example by being visible, communicating on many different levels, and by collaborating with community partners to prioritize and maintain health and safety.