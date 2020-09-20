Letter to the editor: Join the walk to prevent suicide

Be the voice! The Yellowstone Valley Walk to Fight Suicide is happening this Sunday, though in a different way. This year we have five sites: Will James Middle School, Veterans Park, Swords Park, Shiloh Conservation Area, and Two Moon Park in Billings Heights, for walking in small groups. Times for turning in donations, picking up honor beads and wristbands, and getting information at these sites: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Please join us — help save lives and help others cope with depression and/or anxiety.

Register at afsp.org/yellowstonevalley and raise donations for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Montana Chapter and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This year all registration is online, and Walk shirts will be directly mailed to anyone who raises $150 or more. To earn a shirt, donations must be made online by Oct. 3 or turned in before the end of September. Anyone’s donation is welcome at the walk sites. Another way to raise money is the silent auction and raffle ticket sales at the separate online website afsp.org/mtexperience. This website is statewide so click on photo of anything of interest, to see where it will be available for pick-up. AFSP has specific info about maintaining our mental health while separated for current public health concerns: go to afsp.org and type “mental health covid” in the searchbox. Anyone can access AFSP trainings online. For questions about Out of the Darkness sites, silent auction and raffles, or other AFSP resources, contact Yellowstone Valley Co-chairs at yvootdWalk@gmail.com or 406-321-0591.