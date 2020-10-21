Letter to the editor: Join us in reelecting McKinnon

We write this letter asking you to join us in re-electing Justice Laurie McKinnon to the Montana Supreme Court. For our democratic institutions to remain strong, the Montana Supreme Court must have nonpartisan, dedicated and experienced justices. A justice on Montana’s highest court must have integrity; be a leader; and, above all else, be honest. Justice McKinnon has these exceptional qualities. She has significant judicial experience — serving the last eight years on Montana’s Supreme Court and the six years prior to that as a trial judge in district court. In our years of combined legal experience, we believe Justice McKinnon has proven herself as a fair, independent jurist committed to our constitution and equality of the law. This is why as lawyers who often find ourselves on opposite sides of the table can agree that Justice McKinnon deserves another term on the Supreme Court.