Letter to the editor: Join us in reelecting McKinnon

We write this letter asking you to join us in re-electing Justice Laurie McKinnon to the Montana Supreme Court. For our democratic institutions to remain strong, the Montana Supreme Court must have nonpartisan, dedicated and experienced justices. A justice on Montana’s highest court must have integrity; be a leader; and, above all else, be honest. Justice McKinnon has these exceptional qualities. She has significant judicial experience — serving the last eight years on Montana’s Supreme Court and the six years prior to that as a trial judge in district court. In our years of combined legal experience, we believe Justice McKinnon has proven herself as a fair, independent jurist committed to our constitution and equality of the law. This is why as lawyers who often find ourselves on opposite sides of the table can agree that Justice McKinnon deserves another term on the Supreme Court.
Justice McKinnon helped implement a mediation program for low-income parents to resolve parenting disputes, ran a drug treatment court, provided a voice for abused and neglected children through CASA, and is committed to judicial education. In recognition of her commitment to improving access to the courts she was awarded the Montana Bar Association’s prestigious Karla M. Gray Equal Justice Award in 2019. More importantly, when she handles appeals, even though she may not always rule in our client’s favor, we know she will thoroughly consider the issues and analyze and apply the law in an independent, non-partisan manner. Please join us in re-electing Justice McKinnon.
Wiley Barker
Helena
Gerry Fagan, Geoff Keller, Brooke Murphy, Beth Nedrow, Guy Rogers and Lisa Speare
Billings
