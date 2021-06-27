Letter to the editor: Jon Tester has no backbone

I'm wondering why Sen. Jon Tester isn't more like Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, when it comes to representing the voters of their states. I'm not saying they are more principled than Tester, as I don't believe principles enter into a politician's makeup; only votes do, but they have enough backbone to stand up to their party when they can do something good for their voters. For example, Tester voted for the bloated COVID relief bill that passed on a 50-50 tie, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding vote, and he could have held his vote back unless President Biden allowed the Keystone XL pipeline construction to resume. After TC Energy canceled the project, Tester then complained about Biden's executive order but didn't do anything positive when it mattered.