Letter to the editor: Jon Tester is looking out for our way of life

I’m a runner. It’s how I explore. It’s how I live. It keeps me alive, especially when the leaves are changing, the Larch are yellow, and the air is crisp in the lungs.

I don’t take our access and awesome landscapes for granted and work diligently to steward this home, city, and state. I’m proud to protect our right to explore Montana and because we are lucky enough that the Montana Constitution protects the right to “a clean and healthful environment,” it’s our obligation to enjoy it.

To complement this state constitutional protection, we fortunately have one champion for Montana’s public lands in the Senate. Jon Tester has fought for years to protect our way of life in Montana and has delivered some serious victories recently. The Inflation Reduction Act passed this summer to provide much needed economic support for Montanans, but it also has a stellar mutual benefit. It’s an investment in a clean, secure, and healthy future for generations to come.

When I’m running, the last thing on my mind is politics and policy. But I’m happy that while I’m running, Jon Tester is looking out for our way of life.

Erika Ackerlund

Missoula