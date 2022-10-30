Letter to the editor: Judicial election races should be nonpartisan

Ryan Zinke and I finally agree on something. This is an important election; the results could mean the deterioration of our democracy. Ryan Zinke is a greedy manipulator and liar. If you vote for him you get what you deserve. The more dangerous race involves James Brown, whose partisan politics should eliminate him as any voter’s choice for Supreme Court.

Judicial election races should be nonpartisan; candidates have a duty to be as apolitical as possible. Brown is clearly running as a Republican. Brown admits Republicans recruited him to run. Why? Republican legislators seem frustrated that recent laws they passed have been struck down by the courts. Brown was recruited to help Republicans ram legislation down our throats. Or, Republicans hope to change the Montana Constitution so their laws will pass Supreme Court scrutiny regardless of Montanans’ wishes. Further, Brown received $150,000 from the Republican State Leadership Committee to campaign. He is solidly in the Republican camp.

Attorney Brown represented two dark-money political groups operating in Montana. One would think that alone should disqualify him from running for the Supreme Court.

People who wish to vote Republican should do so, but not for a Supreme Court seat. Vote for nonpartisan Gustafson.

Gary Brooks

Missoula