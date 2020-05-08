Letter to the editor: Juras' Montana background suits Lt. Gov.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kristen Juras will make an excellent Lt. Governor. I met Kristen at the University of Montana School of Law where I took her agriculture and property law courses, two areas of the law that she is steeped in both personally and professionally. Kristen was raised on her family’s ranch near Conrad and has spent the past 38 years helping everyday Montanans — farmers and ranchers, small business owners, leaders of non-profits, and individuals with various legal needs.

Kristen has been an incredibly kind and generous mentor to me. She has given tirelessly of her time, knowledge, and experience to pro bono work, advancing Montana’s legal profession, and providing access to legal information for Montanans. She has participated in and led efforts to modernize Montana’s business laws and most recently to provide a set of easy-to-use health care and end-of-life-planning forms for people who don’t have an attorney.

Kristin offers a unique understanding of how law and policy will impact real people, especially farmers and ranchers and rural Montanans. She will use her expertise and experience to influence common-sense policy approaches from the governor’s office. Kristen will bring to this role integrity and empathy for the challenges and opportunities of Montanans.

Ariel Overstreet-Adkins

Billings

