Grizzly bears serve as mascots and logos statewide. They are currently protected under the Endangered Species Act.

A new law, SB 295, will chip-away at grizzly protections. It is currently being challenged in court by national and local groups with thousands of members who oppose the de-listing and hunting of grizzlies. Trophy hunters and trappers give all kinds of (often unsubstantiated) data to legitimize and justify killing for recreation and to make our wildlife into rugs and taxidermy trophies. They ignore the data on slow grizzly population recovery, habitat loss and climate change. Our wildlife belongs to everyone, not just the extractive communities.

The governor, who himself has shot a trapped, suffering and collared wolf, approved and signed SB295. Montana must not become a legitimized killing free-for-all and a game farm for the rich. We need to speak out against the flood of self-serving bills that continue to come from Rep. Paul Fielder, himself a trapper, which seek to ultimately decimate our predator populations. Daines, Zinke and Rosenthal are all pushing for grizzly delisting. Tell them “no”.

Contact Montana FWP, the governor, Interior Department, and the President now, before the only grizzlies left are those on logos.

Peg Brownlee

Florence