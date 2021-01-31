Letter to the editor: Justice demanded

Senators have taken an oath to defend the Constitution and the laws of this nation without reservation.

Impeachment has occurred, now it is time for the trial. The only duty the Senate has is to determine the guilt or innocence of Donald J. Trump, based on the evidence presented. The rest will be sorted out in the courts and by the public. Jurors don’t have the right to question the legality of the process or the effect a verdict may have on others.

No matter which way the senators vote, there will be division. So that is not a reasonable excuse to not weigh the evidence presented. Constitutionally, it’s that simple.

It’s not a matter of party loyalty or loyalty to the ex-president; it’s loyalty to the truth and the cause of justice.

The true matter before them, as they see it, is power, not justice. Are our senators willing to sacrifice their power in the cause of justice? It would appear not: Personal gain and ego are more important than the oath sworn and the welfare of this nation.

We are in a very divisive era and the path we now take will decide the future of this nation. The safest path is to take the moral one.

Howard Evans

Billings

