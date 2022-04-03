Letter to the editor: Justice Gustafson deserves your vote

First, I would like to echo Mark Racicot's guest opinion in the Billings Gazette (March 16) in which he stated "the essential qualities of leadership and human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness." I read those words and wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Racicot which is why we should all vote for those qualities by re-electiing Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court.

I worked with Justice Gustafson when she was a district court judge in Yellowstone County and have great admiration and respect for her as a district court judge and am even more impressed at her abilities as a serving Montana Supreme Court justice. You can count on her great work ethic, her 20 years of judicial experience, and her promises to do the best job that she can for the people of Montana. Justice Gustafson deserves your vote because she has the "chops." Her record is impeccable. She is consistent in her interpretation and application of our laws, our Constitution and understands the importance of her opinions to all Montanans.

Remember, this is a non-partisan race. Don't fall for candidates who don't have the experience, qualifications and good sense that Justice Gustafson has. The other candidates simply don't have the experience, knowledge, and abilities possessed by Justice Gustafson. In fact it is very hard to understand why these other candidates are even in this race.

They only have money...isn't it a horrible shame.

Gayle Stewart

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0