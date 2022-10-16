Letter to the editor: Justice Gustafson is the right choice

I recently read an interesting letter from a Pat Earnest of Stevensville in the Gazette, which endorsed Justice Gustafon's opponent to replace her on our Montana Supreme Court.

Earnest states that our Montana Supreme Court has seven justices, only one of whom is "conservative." This is false. Our Montana Supreme Court has seven neutral justices, all of whom are judicially conservative, not activist. Pat further states that your vote matters. This is absolutely true. Every vote matters. So why were the Legislature and the governor so intent on ending same-day voter registration and passing the silly, needless Ballot Interference Prevention Act in 2021?

Does your vote matter only if you vote a certain way? Earnest wants someone on the bench who is qualified by their experience. That is most certainly Justice Gustafson. Someone who "will preserve the rule of law." Justice Gustafson has repeatedly done that and will continue to do that. Earnest wants someone who will "follow the Constitution" (Montana or federal?). Again, that's Justice Gustafson, not her opponent. Someone who will "defend our freedoms, liberties, and the Montana way of life." That someone is Justice Gustafson.

Earnest wants someone who "will put their personal beliefs aside if they do not line up with the Constitution" (Again, Montana or federal?). That is most certainly Justice Gustafson, and not her opponent. Based on her experience and public record as a Montanan, outdoors-woman, and attorney, Justice Gustafson has proven she is worth all our votes. Justice Gustafson is the right choice.

Dan Eakin

Sidney