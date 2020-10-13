Letter to the editor: Karjala has our best interests at heart

Jessica Karjala has been representing the members of District 48 for the past five years. In that time, Karjala has been prioritizing public health and safety, education, and our state’s economy by sponsoring bills such as HB 696, which allocated funds for suicide prevention, and HR5, which recognized pornography as a growing health crisis especially among children with unfettered internet access, and she has received a score for 2019 of 73% from the Montana Chambers of Commerce which records how well candidates prioritize business related issues. Karjala has proven over the past five years to be keen on issues of health and economy. The icing on the cake is that Karjala is a Montanan born and raised, having graduated from Geyser High School in 1984 and then from the University of Montana shortly after. She knows this state, she knows its people, and she has spent the past five years representing District 48 in the best way possible: by staying true to her roots and not letting politics get in the way of her job. She consistently extends an olive branch of bipartisanship across the political aisle because Karjala is not just a Democrat or a Republican, she’s a Montanan with our best interests at heart.