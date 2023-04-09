Since the 2021 Heights Water Board elections there hasn’t been a dull moment. In this short time, bylaws governing the water district have been changed twice. The county appointed board representative has been kicked off the board, with a lawsuit pending. The city appointed representative has been denied a seat as well.

This legislative session a bill was introduced which will do away with the city and county representatives. If the law passes our seven member board will become a five member board. Until then, the Heights Water Board is a seven member board…no exceptions. Therefore, to have a quorum four of the seven must be present. When the last bylaw change was adopted there were only three board members present. Yet, lacking a quorum, the bylaws were voted on and adopted.

This election cycle we are extremely fortunate to have two well known highly accredited candidates, Doug Kary and Frank Ewalt, challenging the incumbents. Frank Ewalt was our Heights City Council representative for a number of years and has served us well. Former senator, Doug Kary, spent years in Helena providing us with exemplary representation and is willing to give more of his time and talents. Change for the sake of change didn’t work well. Measured thought and temperance is the prudent approach, the approach we need. I believe former senator Doug Kary and former councilman Frank Ewalt will provide the measured thought and temperance needed on the Heights Water Board. Please consider giving them your vote.

TJ Smith

Billings