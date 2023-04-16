Ballots for the Board of Directors of the Heights Water District are arriving in mailboxes soon, and I urge voters to support Doug Kary in the May 2 election.

Doug has represented the Heights in a variety of elected positions and will be a strong advocate for ratepayers in the HWD. Doug knows how important it is to encourage economic development in the Heights and how critical the Water Board is to our future. Doug is a man of integrity, a level-headed leader, and a voice of reason. As a community leader, Doug has consistently sought to solve problems, avoid chaos, and ensure that the best interests of the Heights are front and center when critical decisions are made.