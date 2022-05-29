Letter to the editor: Keep cannabis in Yellowstone County

I want a do-over vote for the last several levies passed by the voters, just like Mr. Zawaba does in regard to the cannabis initiative. I guess that I just did not read the "facts" concerning the levies nor did I understand the "facts" as presented in the initiatives. I know this as the Billings City Council and the Yellowstone County Commission outright told the voters that they were ignorant as they did not "understand" the language as presented. I am not stupid nor is my ability to read and understand impaired. I did graduate from high school, attended several years of college, had a successful career and retired comfortably and voted in every election cycle in the last 55 years.

I think I do know a little bit about voting and how the results affect my life and therefore, I am quite careful of which box I place my "X" in when I cast a ballot.

The City Council of Billings, Montana and the Yellowstone County Commissioners have told us that we are ignorant and must have a do-over vote, again, on the issue of cannabis marketing. It smells as bad as the south end of a north bound bull with the resulting droppings.

Because I have been branded as "stupid" and that the aforementioned folks feel that I am "ignorant" and have viewed that they have succumbed to the lies of a used car salesman, I am casting my vote to keep cannabis in Yellowstone County.

Richard Miller

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0