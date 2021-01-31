Letter to the editor: Keep guns off campus

We are troubled to learn that the Montana House of Representatives is voting on HB-102 to allow students to carry concealed weapons on campuses. Stop trying to recreate a mythical ideal of the gun-toting West on college campuses. There are easier and more effective ways than carrying a gun to defend oneself successfully.

We know, as should our representatives, that college is a place where young people go to challenge and explore ideas. How is carrying a gun into a classroom or discussion group going to encourage frank discussions and challenge ideas? What about the unstable student dealing with mental health issues? The college experience can be emotionally difficult for some people. What good does it do for a depressed student to have a gun sitting around?

We hope that university and college students will have the opportunity to study the roots of democracy and learn the ideals of the advance of reason and the search for truth. This great part of our culture and our academic institutions was not spawned and cultivated behind the barrel of a gun, but rather in the minds of individuals. Rigorous, peaceful critique and discussions evolve these ideals. Let us allow for behavior and actions that will help build our society towards more civil understanding.