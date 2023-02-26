House Bill 462 should be rejected. Although a parade of state agencies lobbied for this money at the Feb. 16 hearing of the House Appropriations Committee, the governor’s assistant Budget Director was clear. He stated, "We tried to use any on-going revenue flow to help cut individual income taxes, point blank.”

This bill raids a highly-respected wildlife conservation program to fund tax breaks mainly benefiting the rich. The governor’s income tax cut equates to $70 annually for a median Montana family but would give a $6,000 annual tax cut to the richest 1 percent. So the median Montanan would trade a blue-ribbon conservation program for six dollars a month.

Currently over 3 million acres of state-owned and federally-owned lands in Montana are not accessible to Montanans. The lands are legally accessible, but physical access is blocked by private lands. These are lands that Habitat Montana addresses, working with land-owners and local organizations to improve wildlife conservation and provide access. Raiding these funds reduces the money Habitat Montana has for future work by approximately 75%.

The governor is willing to sacrifice Montana’s wildlife conservation money, money often leveraged by working with collaborators, money that keeps landowners on the land through conservation easements, money funding work with local partners to ensure that all Montanans have greater access to wildlands. Tell him no.

Tell the Legislature to reject HB 462. Keep Habitat Montana well-funded. Protect Habitat Montana’s ability to work to conserve wildlife habitat and increase public access for all Montanans.

Darrell Brown

Missoula