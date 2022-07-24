Letter to the editor: Keep Ingrid Gustafson on the Court

There is a lot of money pushing James Brown toward Montana’s Supreme Court in November’s election. Brown is a solo practicing attorney (six years as counsel to Montana’s Republican party). He is a political newby, appointed to the Public service commission in 2020, and then elected in 2021. His opponent, Ingrid Gustafson, is an incumbent Justice of the Montana Supreme Court (one of six) and has 20 years judicial experience, five now as an Associate Supreme Court justice. It would be a shame to lose Mrs. Gustafson’s valued experience in our court system and have to wait many more years to bring Brown up to speed if he was to win. Both Public Service commissioner and associate justice positions pay well so neither will suffer. Let’s keep Ingrid on the Court for another eight years.