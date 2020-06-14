Letter to the editor: Keep mail-in voting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we look at recent primary election results, we have to reflect on how we got here: 100% mail-in voting. Every active voter in the state received their ballot in advance, and more Montanans voted in this primary than ever before. Yet, we didn’t have issues in reporting the results, and there are no reports of suspicious activity or even worries about election fraud.

As many nationally influential politicians have started to speak out against mail-in voting, we can see that Montana doesn’t have the problems those politicians worry about.

Rather, mail-in voting only provides benefits. First, when voters receive their ballot in advance, they can easily see who’s on the ticket and they can research the candidates they want to vote for. Second, Montanans who work or have busy schedules don’t need to worry about finding time to go to a polling station on Election Day.

Therefore, mail-in voting creates more educated voters and it removes barriers to voting that some Montanans face. Our democracy will be stronger as more Montanans actively participate in our elections. Keep all mail-in voting in our elections.

Jacob Linfesty

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0