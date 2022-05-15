Letter to the editor: Keep marijuana legal

Legal pot is our best tactic to battle the illicit drug trade and the criminal dealers who sell pot and far more dangerous drugs. Legal pot ensures consistent product quality and safety through regulated cultivation and processing. Legal pot adds millions to the Montana Treasury through sales tax. Legal pot frees up law enforcement to focus on real crime. And legal pot allows for local entrepreneurs to start local businesses and creates jobs for local residents.

So, who’s against all this? Well, certainly criminals would be in favor of outlawing pot again. Does anyone really believe the crime world is happy losing out on the $72 million in legal sales of both medical and recreational pot in the first three months of 2022 in Montana? You better believe criminals want that slice of the pie back, the question is how their influence will take shape, worth remembering when hearing arguments against keeping it legal.

There’s also the alcohol and tobacco industries. They view cannabis as a competitor for their products, and they see this ballot measure as a chance to reduce that competition. Worth noting is that disease from smoking cigarettes kills over 450,000 Americans each year, and disease from alcohol consumption kills an additional 140,000 and alcohol is at the root of much domestic violence. Deaths attributed to Cannabis use are extremely rare and usually the result of other factors. Which sounds like a Safer Montana to you?

Read, learn, and make your voice heard. Get out and vote!

Larry Demetriades

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0