Letter to the editor: Keep our community safe

Vote yes for the public safety mill levy. What good is a government if it can't protect us? Safety is the basic organizing function of any population. If it can't keep us safe, what's the point? Be it a nation, a state or, in our case, a city.
Vote yes for the public safety mill levy. How does a government keep us safe? At the most basic level — physical safety — with police officers and firefighters. How does a government provide us with police officers and firefighters? With money of course.
Vote yes for the public safety mill levy. How does a government get the money it needs to pay police officers and firefighters? Well, we all know the answer to that — with taxes.
Vote yes for the public safety mill levy. Help keep our community a safe place to raise our families and live our lives without fear.
Tim Goodridge
Billings
