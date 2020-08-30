Letter to the editor: Keep public safety on solid footing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As one of the conservative voices on Billings City Council, I am asking you to approve the 2020 public safety mill levy in the upcoming ballot election ending on Sept. 15.

Public safety, e.g. police, fire and the 911 call center, is one of the most important functions of government which is tasked to be supported by voters. During this time of “defunding” the police, we, as citizens of Billings have an opportunity to fund and support not only our law enforcement officers but also our first responders.

This opportunity involves converting the 2004 public safety mill levy (60 mills), which was capped at $8.2 million, into a levy that will cap at 60 mills which today would yield approximately $12.3 million. The mills are based upon taxable value of each home. Billings has grown slowly, yet crime and services have greatly increased while funding has not. The median house price in Billings is $211,000, so this increase in funding would be an additional $4.75/month for public safety.

A yes vote will help fund our current level of expenditures in police, fire and the 911 call center by bringing in an additional $4.1 million this year and increasing as the city grows.