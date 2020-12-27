Letter to the editor: Keep reporting on Legislature

The recent announcement that The Billings Gazette and statewide Lee newspapers will be investing in a state government reporting team is welcome news. This critical reporting should be a key mission of local newspapers, but I feel it has been lacking in the last two legislative sessions. I look forward to the timely and unbiased reporting from these four journalists. Off to a good start is Holly Michels' report that the Legislature will meet in person in 2021 (“Legislature will meet in person,” The Billings Gazette, Dec. 17, 2020).

As discouraging as it is, it is important for us to know that the majority of Republican legislators have a complete disregard for common sense and public health. Senator Ellsworth's statement that there are members who will get sick and it is possible that lawmakers will die from holding in-person participation is an acknowledgement of how reckless this behavior is. It is also possible for an individual to die in an automobile accident — which is why we take precautions such as obeying speed limits, traffic signals, and by wearing seat belts. There is science that confirms these safety measures save lives. Science also tells us we can reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID by wearing face masks and maintaining social distances. It is the right and smart thing to do.