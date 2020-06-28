Letter to the editor: Keep senior centers open

Letter to the editor: Keep senior centers open

Seniors in our community need to have a place to go. They rely on senior centers for companionship, social groups and to keep their minds sharp and active. I feel it would do our senior community a great disservice if senior centers are closed. I am sure our city can come up with other ways to save money, other than this option. Please reconsider your options and keep our senior centers open.

Dannelle Rovai

Billings

