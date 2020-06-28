Letter to the editor: Keep senior centers open

Seniors in our community need to have a place to go. They rely on senior centers for companionship, social groups and to keep their minds sharp and active. I feel it would do our senior community a great disservice if senior centers are closed. I am sure our city can come up with other ways to save money, other than this option. Please reconsider your options and keep our senior centers open.
Dannelle Rovai
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!