Letter to the editor: Keep the Big Sky State Games fair

My niece has played basketball for several years. This year her team entered in the Big Sky State Games. During the first game there were concerns regarding the ages of the opposing team. Every year the BSSG has asked that parents submit proof of the ages of their players to ensure competitive play.

No one from the BSSG checked the documentation prior to play. When another team called into question the ages of the opposing females, it came to light that the other team did in fact have females who were older than the specified age group. My niece’s team was not allowed to call the first game a “wash” or a “practice.” Instead the girls had to keep playing with a “loss” on their record. While I appreciate all of the volunteers it takes to make an event like the BSSG possible, there should be a better remedy to situations like this. Hopefully in the future, there will be staff available to ensure that fair play is a priority.