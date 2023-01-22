 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Keeping track of classified documents

  • 0

Who's minding the store? Is there anyone keeping track of where the nation's classified documents are being sent? I have no idea of the rules concerning who can check these records out, but shouldn't someone be keeping track? Perhaps they could send a reminder note to return the records and charge a hefty late fee. Public libraries do this — maybe they could help out whoever is overseeing this.

It seems like no one even noticed the files were missing. It's a shocking oversight and a possible danger to our nation's security.

Karen Somerset

Missoula

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Rules

Letter to the editor: Rules

“They who, in the lesser transactions of life, are totally negligent of rule, will be in hazard of extending that negligence, by degrees, to s…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News