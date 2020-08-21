Letter to the editor: Kelker brings intelligence, insight, experience

I am writing in support of Kathy Kelker, who is running for re-election to the Montana State Legislature in House District 47. I have known Kathy for over 25 years. I worked for Kathy as a Family Support Consultant at Parents, Let's Unite for Kids. Kathy also worked tirelessly to assist us in implementing a workable school program for my daughter in Billings School District 2. I have personally witnessed Kathy's passion for our community, for education, for fair business practices, for families. Her understanding and ability to articulate the issues impacting Billings, makes her the perfect choice. She brings a keen intelligence, insight and experience to the work of building a productive and healthy community.