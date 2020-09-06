Letter to the editor: Kelker has the necessary experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I invite voters of Montana House District 47 to re-elect Kathy Kelker as their representative Nov. 3.

In these uncertain times, Montana needs experienced legislators like Kelker.

Kelker has served Billings as School District 2 board member and board chair, executive director of a nonprofit helping families of children with special needs, Head Start director and Montana State University Billings assistant professor of special education.

She long has been an advocate for families, children, access to health care and public schools.

Kelker is a knowledgeable leader who works with legislators of both parties. Even in contentious situations, she listens to all sides of an issue and provides calm, professional guidance.

HD 47 includes most of downtown Billings north of Montana Avenue and stretches northwest to 17th Street West generally between the Rims to the north and Parkhill Drive on the south.

Please vote for Kathy.

Mary Pickett Parker

Billings

