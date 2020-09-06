Letter to the editor: Kelker improves lives of Montanans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since returning to Billings more than 25 years ago, I have witnessed Kathy Kelker work for the welfare of children through her service on the Billings school board for 15 years, leading Head Start for preschoolers, and founding PLUK for children with disabilities. Kelker has a doctorate in adult and higher education which she has applied to helping all Montana students gain access to a college education.

Kelker is running for her fourth term in the state legislature. Her involvement over the years cover a vast range of causes to improve the lives of Montanans and “make Montana an even better place to live and grow.” In the 66th Session of the Legislature, Kelker carried 14 bills related to gifted education, health care and human services. I encourage you to visit her website and see the numerous committees she served on and the huge variety of meaningful bills she has supported. Her commitment to public access for hunting, fishing and recreation is one that stands out.

I have known Kelker to be a compassionate, thoughtful and communicative representative who wants to hear from her constituents. She works to inform us of the issues facing our state, even writing letters asking input on issues. Please join me in reelecting this authentic, dedicated woman to the state legislature for HD 47.

Leslie Blair

Billlings

