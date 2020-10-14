Letter to the editor: Kelker represents Billings

Rep. Kathy Kelker has done an excellent job of representing HD 47 and the Billings community for the past six years in the Montana State Legislature. She deserves your vote once again.

I have had the privilege of working with Kathy for over 30 years and have seen her in action. She is devoted to improving the lives of all Montanan's with a particular focus on children and families.

During the 2019 Legislative Session, Kathy served on the House Human Services Committee, was vice chair of the House Judiciary Committee and is currently on the Child, Family, House and Human Services Interim Committee.

Kathy has championed several pieces of legislation including early childhood care and education, improved mental health and addiction services, health information exchange, and she has supported numerous local government bills that have benefited Billings and Yellowstone County.

Kathy is smart, a team player and works well across the aisle with all legislators. Much of her success is due to the fact that she is solutions oriented and is willing to compromise for the good of the whole. We need more people like Kathy in our Montana Legislature.

Kathy continues to work hard for all of us. Let's thank her by working together to re-elect Kathy as the State Representative for HD 47.