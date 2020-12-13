Letter to the editor: Kind gesture lights up day

I live on Howard Avenue in Billings and I just had a wonderful experience that I wanted to share. Every year, I put up Christmas lights on my home. This year, I put up a few more than I usually do, I somehow ended up with a little surplus of lights. I have been on unemployment that ended for me at the beginning of November. The job market out there right now is a little more competitive and it seems hard to find a job. I have been becoming increasingly more and more worried about bills and rent, not to mention Christmas. I have been feeling anxious and a little down lately.
A fellow knocked on my door, he thanked me for putting the lights up for the enjoyment of others and he said he was a bit too old to do it himself anymore, and he said here’s 20 bucks to help you with your electric bill! It made me feel so good and brought my spirits up. I just wanted to say thank you, Sir, thank you so much for your kind words and gesture. You’ll never know what that meant to us. Merry Christmas and God bless you.
Kevin Borden
Billings
