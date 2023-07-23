On June 26, I sustained a traumatic injury on Poly Drive.

People stopped and helped, including a doctor and a nurse. The doctor checked my status. The nurse carried my dog to the house and gave her water. She also carried my large satchel to the house. Later a neighbor's daughter fed my dog.

The doctor and nurse stayed with me until the ambulance arrived.

When I returned home, my neighbor generously shared the family's dinner for a couple nights.

On July 1 near my front door I received flowers, a card with a nice note, and a treat for my dog. I am certain this was from the nurse who had carried my dog to the house.

The incredible kindness of everyone was so appreciated. I am fortunate to live in Billings where people care.

Donna Gardner

Billings